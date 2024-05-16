Cong in Haryana a 'divided house', says Haryana Chief Minister Saini

Chandigarh, May 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said the Congress in the state was a "divided house" and the party was certain to face defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Referring to "dynastic politics", he also told reporters in Haryana's Karnal that the Congress was "trapped in 'parivarvaad moh'". "I have said this earlier too that the Congress is a divided house and their infighting has come to the fore on public platforms in the past," he said while replying to a question.

"The Congress is also trapped in 'parivarvaad moh'. At its top level it is the 'Gandhi parivar' and in Haryana, it is the 'Hooda parivar'. In Rohtak, they (Congress) have many senior leaders who can fight polls but they cannot come out of one (Hooda) family," Saini said.

He said in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Singh Hooda were contesting from Sonipat and Rohtak, respectively, and both lost.

"Last time 'bapu-beta (father-son)' contested and both lost. 'Bapu' has run away from the fight this time, leaving his son to contest (from Rohtak). He will lose again this time," he said.

Saini was also asked to comment on Congress' Haryana affairs in-charge Deepak Babaria's recent communication to party leaders in the state cautioning them that if they fail to get adequate votes in Congress' favour in the Lok Sabha polls from their respective areas, it would weaken their claim for tickets in the assembly elections.

Haryana assembly polls are scheduled to be held later this year.

"As I said the Congress is a divided house...What will Babaria do, he can only write letters, but Congress will be routed in the polls," said Saini.

Voting for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place in sixth phase of the seven-phase general elections on May 25.

Saini also hit out at AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at his residence by his aide.

The misbehavior with a woman inside the chief minister's residence in Delhi is worrying, he said.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case.

When asked about the opposition saying that if the BJP gets 400 Lok Sabha seats, it will change the Constitution, Saini said, "They are taking support of lies and misleading the country".

Targeting the Congress, he said, "Since the time of Independence, the Congress has worked on the thinking which is to leave the poor to their own fate and then use them as their vote bank".

"But now their mask has come off... the Congress has been rejected by people of this country. People are standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They know Modi can take this country forward," he said. PTI SUN ANB ANB