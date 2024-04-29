Cong in panic mode after two phases of general elections, says Khattar

Hisar, Apr 29 (PTI) Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday claimed there is panic in the Congress after sensing their defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Khattar said the Congress is in panic mode and added the grand old party leaders have due to this resorted to making statements that mislead the public.

The BJP leader said that two phases of the seven phase elections have been held and there are indications of good results in favour of the NDA.

Khattar was addressing the 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Adampur, about 40 km from here.

BJP leaders Kuldeep Bishnoi and his MLA-son Bhavya Bishnoi were also present on the occasion.

Amid reports that he was earlier staying away from campaigning in the Hisar seat as he was upset over being denied the Lok Sabha ticket from the parliamentary constituency, Kuldeep Bishnoi had on Thursday asserted that was not the case and he would put best efforts to ensure victory of the party candidates on all 10 seats in Haryana.

He said the people of Adampur area can never forget what Congress did to them in 2005. The former chief minister was referring to the Congress picking up Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was then MP from Rohtak, as the state's chief minister when the grand old party had won the assembly polls with overwhelming majority.

Khattar said the Congress ignored the hard work of Bhajan Lal and made someone else the chief minister in his place, adding this hurt the people of this area and now the people of the area will not shy away from taking revenge.

Former Haryana chief minister late Bhajan Lal is Kuldeep Bishnoi's father.

Appealing to make BJP's Hisar Lok Sabha candidate Ranjit Singh Chautala victorious from the seat, he said that he will raise the voice of this region in the Lok Sabha and the demands and problems of this region will be fulfilled on priority.

A proposal to name a railway station in the name of Bhajan Lal has already been sent, while we have already announced the name of a chowk in Hisar, he reiterated.

Ranjit Singh Chautala, an Independent MLA who last month joined the BJP, said that he has family ties with the Bhajan Lal family.

In the election of Bhavya Bishnoi, he went from village to village and appealed for votes and the public made him MLA from Adampur, he said.

Addressing the rally, Kuldeep Bishnoi said that he had a relationship with Adampur for years and this relationship is not political but that of a family.

The people of the area should not have any kind of doubt in their mind, should not be misled by anyone and should make Ranjit Singh Chautala victorious from this area with a huge majority and send him to the Lok Sabha, he said.

Adampur MLA Bhavya Bishnoi addressed Ranjit Singh as a future MP.

He said that whenever he went to Khattar or Ranjit Singh with any demand, both of them fulfilled it without any delay and he still believed that their blessings would be on him in future also.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Subhash Barala, Haryana's Health Minister Dr Kamal Gupta, Deputy Speaker in Haryana Assembly Ranbir Gangwa and State General Secretary Surender Poonia were also present in the rally. PTI Cor SUN AS AS