Cong in poll mode, decisions on alliances for local body elections at local level: MPCC chief

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday said his party has started preparations for the upcoming local body polls and decisions on alliances with partners will be taken at the local level after discussions.

Talking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he pointed out that the Supreme Court had in May asked the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold the long-pending local body elections within four months.

However, the poll schedule is yet to be announced and (OBC) reservations have also no been declared so far, he stated.

"The Congress has already begun preparations (for local body polls). Decisions on alliances will be taken at the local level after discussions with partner parties," he affirmed.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) are allies of the Congress in the Opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Sapkal addressed the media after presiding over a review meeting of Congress leaders from five districts of Marathwada in central Maharashtra.

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat alleged that the BJP, with the help of the Election Commission, indulged in electoral fraud, which Gandhi had exposed with evidence.

Thorat claimed democracy in the country was under threat and needed to be protected.

Former minister Amit Deshmukh said the Congress has resolved to take to the streets in Maharashtra in support of Gandhi's slogan, "vote chor, gaddi chhod" (vote thieves, vacate the throne)".

The Opposition party would expose the BJP-led Mahayuti government's "failures" during campaigning for the local body polls, Deshmukh maintained.

On Maratha reservation, Sapkal reiterated the Congress favours granting quota to the community in jobs and education and pointed out the party has consistently demanded a caste-wise census and removal of the 50 per cent cap on quotas. PTI MR RSY