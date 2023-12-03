Telangana results: Congress in upbeat mood, cadre celebrate poll show

Hyderabad: Jubilant mood prevailed at the residence of Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy and the party's state headquarters here as it appeared to be heading towards clear majority to form the government.

Celebrations broke out at Gandhi Bhavan, the party office, where overjoyed workers were seen setting off crackers and raising "Jai Congress" and "Revanth Anna Zindabad" slogans.

Security was also stepped up at Revanth Reddy’s residence with additional police personnel deployed.

Reddy is expected to arrive at Gandhi Bhavan this afternoon, Congress sources said.

According to the latest update of the Election Commission, Congress is leading in 64 segments, the ruling BRS in 40 while BJP and AIMIM in 9 and four respectively.

Addressing reporters, Senior Congress leader and party MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said he expected his party to win close to 70 seats, and attributed the spirited campaign led by Rahul Gandhi besides the corruption and inaccessibility of ruling BRS, to the grand old party's success.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is leading from Huzurnagar, said the Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by Rahul Gandhi was a huge success in the state and his campaign helped the party in a huge way.

To a query on the factors going against BRS, he said the ruling party had “less governance and more talk".

He further said there was no question of poaching of Congress MLAs by the BRS.

Asked if Revanth Reddy would be acceptable to you as a Chief Minister, Uttam Kumar replied, "Don't pose any controversial questions." He said he would abide by the AICC decision.