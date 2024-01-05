Cong, 'INDIA' leaders making provocative statements on Ram temple issue: BJP's Muralidhar Rao

Hyderabad, Jan 5 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Muralidhar Rao on Friday alleged that the leaders of the Congress and the parties of the INDIA alliance were making provocative statements on the Ayodhya Ram temple issue at a time when Indians all over the world and Hindus were waiting for the temple consecration on January 22.

Advertisment

The leaders of Congress and the INDIA alliance were behaving in a way of insulting majority Hindu people, he told reporters here.

Top Congress leaders, including its president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, not making any statement opposing such comments raises a question as if there is a deeper conspiracy to promote anti-Hindu and anti-majority politics, he claimed.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Trust gave a call of uniting the society above party affiliations and BJP is also joining the call of the entire country participating in it, he said.

Advertisment

Neither the Chief Minister of Telangana nor the deputy chief minister condemning the anti-Hindu statements had to be construed as an insult to the entire Hindu society, he said.

He also alleged that there is no comparison between the statements or promises being made by Congress leaders before and after the party came to power in the state.

He cited the example of CM Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders allegedly not seeking a CBI probe into different issues after coming to power. PTI SJR SJR SS