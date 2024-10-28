Cong initiated fight against illegal export of seized iron ore, says Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 28 (PTI) Seeking to defend the ruling Congress following a Court sentencing a party MLA in a case relating to theft and export of seized iron ore, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil on Monday said it was his party that initiated the fight in the case against the "loot" and those involved.

He also hit back at the opposition BJP alleging that the theft of "lakhs of crores of rupees" worth state's mineral resources had happened during its tenure.

"During the BJP government, the country's biggest loot of lakhs of crore public and government assets had happened, regarding it, the Court a couple of days ago gave life sentences to few people, and a Rs 44 crore fine was imposed. The loot had happened during the BJP government to cover up that the party leaders are coming forward and making statements (targeting ruling Congress)," Patil said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said it cannot be said that there was no role of the then BJP government in the theft of lakhs of crore worth state's mineral resources that were seized and kept, because it was exported.

"Six lakh tonnes mineral resources were exported....the then Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde had unearthed the scam and had submitted the report, time has come to ensure there is a logical end to his report," he said.

The Minister also pointed out the Congress' padayatra (foot march) from Bengaluru to Ballari under Siddaramaiah's leadership in raising the issue at the time and showing "political will" in fighting against the "large scale loot." A court here on Saturday sentenced Congress MLA Satish Sail and six others to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in each of the six cases related to the theft and export of seized iron ore, during 2009-2010, from the Belekeri port in Uttara Kannada district The court had also slapped a cumulative fine of Rs 44. 11 crore on all the seven accused.

Reacting to BJP's allegations that the "iron ore thieves" were in the Congress, Patil said "wherever the thieves are nabbing them, punishing them is the duty of the courts and the constitution." Noting that Siddaramaiah -- who became Chief Minister for the first time in 2013 after Congress came to power -- had formed a cabinet sub-committee, following the then Lokayukta Santosh Hegde's report, he said, "the sub-committee has made several recommendations regarding what has to be done regarding irregularities worth lakhs of crore . The court order is in a way giving a logical response to those fighting to save the state's resources." Asked as to whether the government is not embarrassed by the court verdict in the case in which one of the ruling party's MLAs was found guilty, Patil said: "this is the fight we initiated, to stop the loot and to punish looters." On whether Sail will be disqualified, he said: "will speak about it later." PTI KSU RS RS