Cong is spending money for welfare of people, BJP is using money to buy MLAs: CM Sukhu

Hamirpur (HP), Apr 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the Congress is spending money for the welfare of people while the BJP is using money to buy the MLAs.

Advertisment

The BJP's dirty politics will neither be able to stop the 'Samman Rashi' (Rs 1,500 per month) for women nor the development works being done in the state, he said at the launch of a magazine here.

Sukhu said the state government is bringing qualitative improvement in education with emphasis on data based education and advised the children to study with confidence and not to panic.

Asserting that education has now become technology based, the chief minister said the era of data science, data learning and artificial intelligence has come and the government has also started these courses in the ITI.

He said that day boarding schools are being built in every assembly constituency to accommodate 1,000 children. These schools would provide all facilities for the students, he added. PTI/COR/BPL AS AS