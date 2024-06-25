Cong issues whip, asks MPs to be present in LS during Speaker's election

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in Lok Sabha at 11 AM on Wednesday during the election for the Speaker's post.

"Very important issue will be taken up in the Lok Sabha tomorrow i.e. Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

"All Members of Congress Party in the Lok Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11:00 A.M. onwards till the adjournment of the House on June 26, 2024 without fail and support the Party stand," the whip issued by Congress chief whip K Suresh said.

Suresh is also the joint candidate of the opposition INDIA bloc for Speaker's post. He takes on NDA's Om Birla. PTI SKC TIR TIR