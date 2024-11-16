Cong, its rebel faction clash amidst cooperative bank election in Kozhikode

Kozhikode (Kerala), Nov 16 (PTI) Polling in a cooperative bank election here on Saturday witnessed violent scenes with members of the Congress and its rebel faction clashing with each other, putting on hold the voting process for a few hours.

The voting for the Chevayur Service Cooperative Bank at a polling station in Kozhikode city here saw both sides exchanging heated words and then clashing with each other, while the police barely managed to separate the two groups.

The police reportedly had to resort to lathi charge to separate the two groups.

Both sides accused each other of carrying out fake voting which led to heated words and conflict between them, according to visuals shown on TV channels.

Congress MP M K Raghavan alleged that the CPI(M) was behind the rebel faction and said that the polling cannot continue in this manner.

He also claimed that stones were thrown at vehicles bringing party supporters to the polling station.

Raghavan and many other senior Congress leaders protested outside the polling station alleging fake voting and accusing the police of facilitating the same.

The other faction made similar allegations of fake voting against the Congress.

Following the police intervention, the polling process commenced and continued at a slow pace as both factions continued shouting slogans against each other.

Last month, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran had threatened a faction of rebels contesting against the party candidates in the bank election.

The Congress-ruled Chevayur co-operative bank's election has become a matter of concern for the party following the suspension of former bank president G C Prasanth.

Subsequently, in protest against the action, about 50 party leaders in Kozhikode resigned from the Congress.

They had alleged that the District Congress Committee (DCC) president was acting against the interest of local party workers and appointing party office bearers considering vested interests. PTI HMP HMP KH