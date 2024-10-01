Cong, IUML, SDPI, Jamaat alliance backing dissident MLA Anvar: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram/Malappuram, Oct 1 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) on Tuesday alleged that an alliance of Congress, IUML, SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami were backing independent MLA P V Anvar, who has been locking horns with the Left party and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the past few weeks on various issues.

Continuing its attack on the MLA from Nilambur assembly constituency with whom it has severed all ties, the CPI(M) said Anvar's public meeting on Sunday was largely attended by the Congress, its ally Indian Union Muslim League, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Jamaat.

The Left party's state secretary, M V Govindan, said that only a small portion of the attendees were from the CPI(M).

Govindan said that there were two forms of communalism in Kerala, the "majority or Hindu communalism" which was "the biggest enemy" and the other was "minority communalism".

"On the other hand, there is an alliance of the Congress, IUML, SDPI and Jamaat which was formed ahead of the recent Lok Sabha polls and this is the group which is behind Anvar and is actively working for him," he said.

He further said that every time the Left party has been attacked, it is the common people who have come forward to defend it. "This time too, the people and the party will come together ..," Govindan contended.

In an apparent response to the CPI(M) state secretary's remarks, Anvar, at Malappuram, told reporters that democratic and secular-minded people took part in his public meeting on Sunday.

"To term them as communal or fascists will create problems and loss for the CPI(M)," the Nilambur MLA said.

Anvar has been accusing ADGP (Law and Order), M R Ajithkumar and other senior police officials of not following proper procedure while seizing gold illegally brought from abroad.

He has claimed that he was kicked out of the LDF for asking the CPI(M) to take action against Ajithkumar, against whom he had raised several allegations.

He has also sought a high court-monitored probe into his allegations on various issues, including those against the top state police official.

In the wake of the various allegations levelled by him against Ajithkumar, a case was registered against Anvar on Sunday for allegedly illegally tapping phone calls of senior state police officials. PTI HMP HMP KH