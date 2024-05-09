Cong, JJP approach Haryana Governor, step up efforts to topple BJP govt

Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) The Congress and the JJP have approached Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, stepping up their efforts to topple the Haryana's BJP government after it was reduced to a minority in the state assembly. The Haryana Congress on Thursday sent a letter to the governor's office seeking time on Friday to meet him and present a memorandum on the present political situation in the state.

In a separate letter on Wednesday, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala wrote to the governor, saying the Saini government no longer commands a majority and there should be an immediate floor test.

Three Independent MLAs on Tuesday withdrew support to the BJP government and announced they would back the Congress. The government which has the support of two other Independents is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member state assembly.

However, the House at present has an effective strength of 88 with Karnal and Rania assembly seats being vacant. The BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress 30 and the JJP 10 in the House. INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party has one member each, while the total number of Independent MLAs are six.

In its letter, the Congress said that a party delegation led by Deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed and B B Batra, chief whip CLP, wants to meet the governor on May 10.

Chief Minister Saini again asserted that his government was not in trouble.

On Thursday, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the "minority" dispensation should resign on moral grounds.

"We have also sought time from the governor," Hooda said when asked to comment on the JJP writing a letter to the governor.

Hooda was campaigning in Bhiwani for party's Lok Sabha candidate Rao Dan Singh.

Replying to another question, Hooda raised doubts whether all 10 JJP MLAs were onboard with their party, in a reference to some JJP MLAs indicating their support in recent days to the BJP.

"We are 30 MLAs...regarding JJP, it would have been better had they paraded 10 MLAs before the governor.

"There is no dispute about our MLAs. Some of their (JJP's) MLAs are supporting someone else...let them go to the governor with their 10 MLAs," he said.

After withdrawal of support by the three Independents, Hooda said the Saini government is in a minority.

"On moral grounds, it should resign. President's rule should be imposed...we are demanding fresh elections in the state," the former chief minister said.

Taking on both the BJP and the JJP whose alliance ended after Saini replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as Chief Minister in March, Hooda said, "They entered into agreement to break the alliance. People understand this." People know there is a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP (in the Lok Sabha polls), others are "vote kaatu" (vote-cutting) parties.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said that the Congress has to think whether they will take a step to bring down the "minority" BJP government.

Chautala also said that if Hooda takes steps to bring down the Saini government, his party would support the move.

However, the BJP government appears safe for now. According to prevailing norms, a no-trust motion against a government can't be moved within six months of the previous one. In this case, the BJP government in Haryana had faced the no-confidence motion in February.

The assembly elections are due in Haryana in October this year. PTI SUN KVK KVK