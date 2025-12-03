Cong-JMM alliance in Jharkhand intact, rock-solid: Venugopal

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Amid speculation that its alliance partner JMM in Jharkhand may switch sides, the Congress on Wednesday asserted that the alliance was "rock-solid" and fully committed to advancing people-centric policies in the state.

In a post on X, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said "our unity is inact and our alliance remains stronger than ever".

"Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren ji today. Let there be no doubts - our INDIA alliance in Jharkhand is rock-solid, cohesive, and fully committed to advancing people-centric welfare policies that reflect the aspirations of every citizen of Jharkhand.

"The malicious narrative and coordinated rumour mongering being propagated by right-wing troll networks are but signs of their growing desperation and political insecurity. We are not affected by such cheap trolling and they can never dilute the trust that the people have placed in us," Venugopal said .

"Our unity is intact, our purpose is clear, and our alliance remains stronger than ever," the Congress general secretary asserted.

There are rumours of a political realignment in Jharkhand, with reports suggesting that CM Soren and his legislator-wife Kalpana Soren are in touch with BJP leaders for a possible switch.

Soren’s sudden visit to Delhi has also raised speculations over his next move.

During the recently-held Bihar elections, the JMM had announced it would not contest any seat there, alleging a "political conspiracy" by its allies RJD and Congress that denied the party representation in the Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing arrangement. The party had also said it would review its role in the INDIA bloc.

Political analysts say numbers in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly continue to drive speculation.

With 34 MLAs, the JMM is seven short of a majority. The Congress has 16 MLAs, and it is being speculated that some might switch sides as part of a "Congress-minus, BJP-supported" government led by Soren - though such a scenario would require at least 11 Congress MLAs to defect to avoid disqualification.

Many JMM leaders have rejected this possibility outright, calling it speculations allegedly spread by the BJP.

The BJP, for its part, has denied any alliance prospects, accusing the Soren government of being "steeped in corruption". PTI SKC SKC KVK KVK