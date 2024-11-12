Cong, JMM, RJD synonymous with corruption, nepotism, dynastic politics: Nadda

Bagodar (Jharkhand), Nov 12 (PTI) BJP president Jagat Prasad Nadda on Tuesday attacked the ruling coalition of Jharkhand comprising the JMM, Congress and the RJD, accusing them of being synonymous with corruption, nepotism and dynastic politics.

He also termed the current dispensation as “Choron Ki Sarkar” (government of thieves).

Hitting out at Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Nadda said he is not yet absolved of charges and was just out on bail.

Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. He was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court on June 28.

Nadda alleged that Soren's government not only fuelled several scams but was also behind infiltration.

“The Congress, JMM and RJD are synonymous with corruption, nepotism and dynastic politics. These are the people who grab your rights. The JMM-led dispensation is ‘Choron ki Sarkar” all out to loot peoples’ rights," the BJP chief said.

"They caused Rs 5,000 crore mining scam, Rs 4000 crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam, Rs 236 crore land scam and other scams. It is time to uproot them,” Nadda alleged while addressing a rally at Giridih’s Bagodar.

“Jharkhand is under an eclipse of infiltration caused by the JMM-led coalition. It will be removed by the BJP. We will enact a law to prevent transfer of land to offspring of infiltrators who are marrying tribal girls,” Nadda said.

It is time to oust the "single-engine" government from Jharkhand and form a double-engine government here for all-round development, the BJP chief said.

Nadda claimed that India’s image changed globally under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty because of his government's policies. PTI NAM/SAN NN