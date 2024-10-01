Cong kept every issue important for country entangled, says Modi at Haryana rally

Palwal (Har), Oct 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mounted his attack on the Congress, saying it kept every matter important for the country entangled, as he hit out at the opposition party over several issues including reservation.

Making a strong appeal to people to vote back the ruling BJP to power in Haryana in the October 5 polls, Modi said Congress's politics is limited to false promises whereas the BJP's politics is to put in hard work and is result-oriented.

Addressing his last poll rally in Palwal after having earlier addressed rallies at Kurukshetra, Gohana and Hisar last month for the Haryana polls, he said the BJP is going to come to power for a third consecutive term in the state.

"This is my final public meeting for this polls," Modi told the Palwal gathering.

"In village after village, there is a BJP wave. Everywhere, one voice is heard --"Bharosa dil se, BJP phir se," he said.

Attacking the Congress, Modi said its politics remains limited to false promises, whereas the BJP's politics is to put in hard work and is result-oriented.

Those who looted rights of poor, gave slogan of 'Garibi hatao', he said.

Modi said the Congress kept every issue important for the country entangled. "Woh uljane mein expert rahe hai." "Congress did not let Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya, they did allow B R Ambedkar's Constitution to be fully implemented in Jammu & Kashmir, they kept our sisters deprived of reservation in Parliament and vidhan sabha, they kept Muslim sisters entangled in triple talaq problem," he said.

The Congress did not resolve problems of country and countrymen, but they put all their might in establishing their son, daughter and family, he said.

Congress declared many colleges, universities as minority institutions for its vote bank, he added.

Congress's sole agenda is appeasement for vote, maximum appeasement, Modi alleged.

He said the Congress is openly saying they will end reservation of Dalits and backwards.

In Karnataka, this is what they have done. As soon as Congress came to power there, they snatched reservation of Dalits and backwards and distributed it among their votebank, he alleged.

Modi said he is putting this question before the country and people of Haryana that despite committing so many "sins" and doing many wrongs, Congress dreams of forming the government.

He said sometimes in name of caste, they make one fight against other.

The Congress feels that the stronger the feeling of unity among the people of the country, the more difficult it will be for it to win, said Modi.

And that is why Congress is doing new experiments to break the unity of the patriots. During the Lok Sabha elections, it did the same experiments with lies.

Mahatma Gandhi used to experiment with truth. They experiment with lies, he said attacking Congress, while adding the grand old party is expanding it here in Haryana as well.

Congress feels that its own votebank is sure, he said.

"Woh sochti hai ki batege, ladege woh log, jo bharat say prem karte hai "they think those people who love India will get divided and fight)," he said.

"We should never let the thinking and conspiracy of Congress succeed. That is why we have to take a pledge today. Entire Haryana has to take a pledge that all those people who love India, all of them will remain united," said Modi.

"Hum ek hai aur hum ek hokar desh k liye vote karenge (We are one and we will vote unitedly for the country). We will vote unitedly for the future of our children, for safety of our daughters, for jobs without "kharchi and prachi", for new investments, new jobs in Haryana, for good roads and better irrigation, he said.

He also alleged that Congress was in the clutches of urban Naxals.

Congress people openly hugs those who are hell bent on defaming India and those who further our enemies' agenda, Modi further alleged.

"This urban Naxal alliance can never see India strong. That is why they attack our army. Our army thrashed our enemies time and again. But the Congress royal family praised enemies," he said.

Referring to some social media posts, he said it was written that Congress are saying Article 370 will be brought back in Jammu and Kashmir but it never said it will bring PoK back.

Congress broke the crown of the country, divided Kashmir and lost a large tract of an area, Modi alleged.

These are being written on social media for Congress, he said.

It is the misfortune of the country that the Pakistan government supported the Congress over the issue of Article 370, he said.

An agenda which Pakistan likes, whether people of Haryana will like it, he asked.

Can Congress, which makes Pakistan happy, make Haryana happy, asked Modi.

The Congress is the most deceitful and dishonest party in the country, he said.

Meanwhile, Modi said Congress never does hard work. Congress thinks that it has been 10 years and people of Haryana will hand over power to them on a platter.

"Congress had this misconception in Madhya Pradesh too and started to celebrate victory, but on day of voting, the people showed them stars in the day, showed them the mirror," he said.

Rajasthan lies in Haryana's neighbourhood, over there too Congress had made a big attempt to instigate farmers and youth against the BJP, but what happened, Congress fell "dhadam" (fell flat).

In Haryana too, this is going to happen -- "dhadam" (Congress will fall flat)", he said.

People of Haryana are going to keep Congress at bay, he added.

In Haryana, the infighting which is taking place in Congress, people are watching this, Modi said.

Modi, meanwhile, also said it has been Haryana's track record that it goes with the party which rules at the Centre. In Delhi, you formed BJP government for third time and in Haryana you have decided to form BJP government for third time, he said. PTI SUN/CHS VSD ZMN