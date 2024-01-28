Congress lashes out at Nitish Kumar after he quits as Bihar CM

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday compared Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to a "chameleon", and said the people of the state will never forgive him for his "betrayal".

The party was reacting to Kumar's decision to resign as Bihar chief minister and leaving the Mahagathbandhan alliance in the state and also dealing a body blow to the opposition bloc INDIA.

Lashing out at Kumar, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said it is clear that a "political drama" is being created in order to divert attention from the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

He said it is clear that the prime minister and the BJP are "scared" of the Yatra being undertaken by Rahul Gandhi, which is set to enter Bihar soon.

"Nitish Kumar, who frequently changes political partners, is giving tough competition to the chameleons in changing colours," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

बार-बार राजनीतिक साझेदार बदलने वाले नीतीश कुमार रंग बदलने में गिरगिटों को कड़ी टक्कर दे रहे हैं।



इस विश्वासघात के विशेषज्ञ और उन्हें इशारों पर नचाने वालों को बिहार की जनता माफ़ नहीं करेगी।



बिलकुल साफ़ है की भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा से प्रधानमंत्री और भाजपा घबराए हुए हैं और उससे… https://t.co/v47tQ8ykaw — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 28, 2024

The Congress leader said the people of Bihar will not forgive the "expert of this betrayal" and those who made them dance on their tunes.

"It is quite clear that the prime minister and the BJP are scared of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and this political drama has been created to divert attention from it," the Congress leader said.

Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra V Arlekar on Sunday morning. The governor accepted Kumar's resignation, and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government is formed, they said.

A new government with the support of the BJP is likely to be in place by the evening, according to sources.