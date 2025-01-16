Cong lauds ISRO scientists for SpaDeX feat

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday lauded the scientists of ISRO for the successful docking of satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) and said the milestone marks a significant leap in India's space capabilities.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi said the dedication of Indian scientists will inspire the world and make India proud.

"Congratulations to the brilliant scientists of ISRO for the historic success of SpaDeX, making India the fourth nation to master space docking technology.

"This milestone marks a significant leap in India's capabilities, paving the way for greater space programs and missions. Your dedication and innovation continue to inspire the world and make every Indian proud," Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Kharge said, "We are extremely proud of the exceptional work of the scientists and space engineers at ISRO as they successfully achieved the satellite docking as part of the SpaDex Mission." "This significant milestone marks a pivotal step for the future of India's space program, which has been built over years, and is a collective achievement for the nation," he said.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said, "Huge congratulations to the brilliant scientists of ISRO for the historic success of SpaDeX, making India the fourth nation to master space docking technology!." "This achievement is a giant leap for India's space capabilities, opening doors for even more ambitious missions ahead. We all are proud of you! Jai Hind," she said.

ISRO on Thursday successfully performed the docking of satellites as part of SpaDeX and the space agency also announced that post docking, control of two satellites as a single object was successful.

India became the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to accomplish the feat. PTI SKC ZMN