Cong launches ‘Mahila Ki Baat’ campaign in Bihar to reach out to women ahead of Assembly polls

Patna, Apr 18 (PTI) The Congress on Friday launched its ‘Mahila Ki Baat, Congress Ke Saath’ campaign to reach out to women across Bihar and include their concerns in the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections later this year.

Speaking to reporters after the launch, All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba said the campaign will run until the end of May.

"Women Congress workers will visit rural areas, interact with women, and collect feedback on the issues affecting them. Their suggestions will be included in the party’s manifesto," she said.

The party has also started a two-day training session here for women workers who will be deployed across Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies, blocks and districts to spread the campaign.

"Women across Bihar are frustrated with the NDA government both at the Centre and in the state. This time, they will ensure a humiliating defeat to the NDA in the upcoming elections," Lamba said.

The campaign will also be actively promoted on social media using various hashtags to amplify its reach.

"There are no ifs and buts… we are forming the government in Bihar. No one can stop the Mahagathbandhan," she asserted.

Lamba criticised the NDA for ignoring key issues such as inflation, unemployment, poverty and women’s safety, saying, "The NDA leaders are least bothered by core issues affecting common people." Reacting to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ‘Mahila Samvad’ campaign launched the same day, Lamba remarked, "Women had been waiting for such interaction for about a decade. Now, with elections approaching, he suddenly remembers women voters." "When the Mahagathbandhan government is formed in the state, we will increase the honorarium of JEEViKA Didis, their retirement age will also be increased and they will also be given pension," she said, adding that due to poverty, inflation and unemployment, women in rural areas are forced to use clothes instead of sanitary pads during periods, which makes them vulnerable to many diseases.

On Bihar’s liquor prohibition policy, she added, "It exists only on paper. Spurious liquor is still widely available, and many have lost their lives because of it." PTI PKD MNB