Cong launches Samvidhan leadership programme ahead of Bihar polls to connect with oppressed

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections slated later this year, the Congress on Friday launched the 'Samvidhan Leadership Programme', with party leader Rahul Gandhi urging people to unite and participate in it to ensure social justice and equal participation of the deprived sections.

Gandhi said justice will remain incomplete unless the real share and participation of the deprived classes is ensured.

"If you are a woman, Dalit, Mahadalit, OBC, EWS, Pasmanda, Minority community, or lead any of these communities, join our 'Samvidhan Leadership Programme'," he said in a post on X.

"Come together to strengthen your fight to protect your rights, social justice through caste census, and your participation.

"It is time to unite and raise our voice strongly," Gandhi said while using the hashtag "#WhiteTshirtMovement".

According to the programme's website, individuals will work as community organisers and mobilisers in their respective areas and districts of Bihar.

"They will proudly wear white T-shirts and be at the forefront — organising, educating and leading the movement. They will ensure that the dignity, rights and voices of the oppressed communities are not just heard — they are voiced loud and clear," the programme says.

This program is a platform to organize and develop leadership capacity of people committed to social justice and constitutional values, according to the party.

"Our aim is to bring forth a new generation of leadership from women, Mahadalit, OBC, Pasmanda, Dalit, OBC, minority and EWS communities.

"We want to connect youth, grassroots leaders, social activists and strong voices of social media who are in favor of the politics of change with Congress and the White T-Shirt Movement," the Congress said in the programme website.

Gandhi, who has used the white t-shirt during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', earlier said it signifies the party's fight against injustice.

"If you are playing or want to play a leading role in the fight for rights, respect and equality - then this platform is yours.

"This initiative is to ensure workers' rights, equitable share in resources, and decisive participation of deprived communities in politics," the Congress said.

"Our goal is clear: to raise a strong political voice of the deprived society against the attacks on the Constitution and democracy by the BJP-RSS. Are you ready for leadership?" the party asked.