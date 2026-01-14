Cong launches training camp for its district unit presidents from Haryana, Uttarakhand

Kurukshetra, Jan 14 (PTI) The Congress has launched a training camp for the party's district unit presidents from Haryana and Uttarakhand with an aim to strengthen its organisational structure in Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Thirty-three district presidents from Haryana and 27 from Uttarakhand are attending the camp being held here from January 13 to 22.

Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh said the training camp is being held for newly appointed Haryana and Uttarakhand district unit presidents of the party.

Last year, the Congress appointed district unit presidents in Haryana after a gap of more than a decade.

Former minister and local Congress MLA Ashok Arora said the training camp focuses on reinforcing organisational discipline and ideology.

Addressing the media on the opening day of the camp on Tuesday, senior Congress leader and MP Kumari Selja said the Congress believes in democracy, dialogue, and collective leadership, "unlike the BJP's centralised approach to power".

The training programme was launched by Rao Narender Singh, while the Congress in charge of Haryana and Uttarakhand, Kumari Selja and Arora, are overseeing the sessions.

Leaders from both states are expected to address the district presidents attending the camp.

Arora said the training modules cover a wide range of subjects, including the Congress' history, ideology, policies, organisational functioning, and future political roadmap.

Special emphasis will be laid on booth-level strengthening of the party, effective communication with voters, and coordination between party workers and leadership, he said.

Arora also said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi will address the district presidents, but the schedule has not been fixed yet. PTI COR SUN NSD NSD