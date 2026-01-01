Cong launches vision for Mumbai ahead of Jan 15 polls; promises transparent, accountable governance

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday launched the party's vision for the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls claiming it aims to free the metropolis from corruption and provide "transparent, accountable governance".

Addressing the media, Gaikwad alleged the ruling Mahayuti's administration in the BMC had "looted the rights and funds of Mumbaikars" over the past several years, leading to stalled civic services and governance failures.

The BMC has been under a government-appointed administrator since early 2022. The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP. The BMC was ruled by the undivided Shiv Sena for nearly two decades.

Gaikwad, a Lok Sabha MP, said the BMC's performance between 2017 and 2022 remained at just 38 per cent, with inadequate urban planning and ineffective management of city problems.

She alleged the ruling alliance had misused Rs 12,000 crore from municipal fixed deposits in 2022, failed to control air pollution that placed Mumbai at the top of pollution charts in 2023, and presided over a Rs 2,000-crore loss at BEST in 2024 amid attempts to privatise the civi-run transport undertaking.

She also alleged irregularities in desilting operations of the Mithi river.

"Our focus is to free Mumbai from corruption and provide transparent, accountable governance," Gaikwad said.

She outlined the party's priorities for a "progressive Mumbai", including expanding the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) fleet to over 6,000 buses, issuing a Universal Free Health Card with free medicines to all residents, reopening and upgrading Marathi-medium schools, and increasing the city's water supply capacity to 5,000 million litres per day.

Gaikwad also pledged effective implementation of the Street Vendors Act 2014, with clearly demarcated hawker-free zones, and strict controls on pollution arising from construction activities.

The Congress will release a detailed manifesto next week along with its alliance partners, reaffirming its commitment to building a better Mumbai and safeguarding the rights of Mumbaikars, Gaikwad added.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, will be held on January 15, while votes will be counted the next day. The BJP and Shiv Sena are fighting the polls in alliance against the Congress, which has tied up with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. PTI MR BNM