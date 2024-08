Cong lawyers secured bail for BRS leader Kavitha: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Describing Congress and BRS as "partners in crime", BJP leader and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday alleged that Congress and its advocates secured bail for BRS MLC K Kavitha in the cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam as per an understanding between the two parties.

The ruling Congress, however, claimed that Kavitha got bail as per a tacit understanding between BRS and the BJP.

The BRS, meanwhile, hailed the apex court granting bail to Kavitha and its working president K T Rama Rao hit back at Kumar over his comments.

Kumar, who is Union MoS (Home), said on 'X': "Congratulations to the Congress party and its advocates for securing bail for BRS MLC in the infamous liquor Scam. Your untiring efforts finally yielded fruits." "This bail is a win for both BRS and Congress —BRS leader is out on bail & the Congress man gets to Rajya Sabha," he said, in a reference to Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi contesting the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Telangana.

"Remarkable political acumen by KCR in supporting the candidate, who initially argued for the bail, to be nominated to Rajya Sabha unopposed by the ruling Congress. Congratulations to the partners in crime who wine & dine," Kumar said.

Taking exception to Kumar's comments, BRS leader Rama Rao said the Supreme Court should initiate contempt proceedings against him for allegedly casting aspersions on the apex court.

"You’re a union minister incharge of Home Affairs & casting aspersions on Supreme Court !! Highly unbecoming of your position," Rao said on 'X'.

"I respectfully urge the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India & the respected Supreme Court to take cognisance of these comments and initiate contempt proceedings," he said.

Rama Rao, brother of Kavitha, said justice had prevailed with Kavitha getting bail.

"Thank You Supreme Court. Relieved. Justice prevailed," he said.

Meanwhile, state Congress working president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud claimed that BRS leaders Rama Rao and T Harish Rao "secured bail for Kavitha by falling on the feet of BJP leaders" in Delhi.

Alleging that BJP and BRS had tried to hurt the Congress, Goud said BRS had surrendered to BJP by having a tacit understanding in the Lok Sabha elections.

He further claimed that the BRS would merge with the BJP soon.

Both the BRS and BJP have earlier dismissed reports of an alliance or merger of the two parties.

In a relief to BRS leader Kavitha, the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan noted that Kavitha had been in custody for around five months and the probe against her by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was complete in these cases.

"As such, custody of the appellant (Kavitha) is not necessary for the purpose of investigation," the bench said.

It set aside a July 1 order of the Delhi High Court which denied bail to the BRS leader in the two cases.

The high court had dismissed Kavitha's bail pleas, saying she was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.