Cong leader alleges assault by 'right-wing' activists in Pune; Sapkal slams CM for 'reign of goons'

Pune, Feb 23 (PTI) A Congress leader said he was assaulted on Monday allegedly by some right-wing activists outside a Marathi news channel studio in Pune's Swargate area following a dispute during a debate.

Hanumant Pawar, a Pune City Congress spokesperson, accused one Tushar Damgude, who was one of the panellists, and his five aides of assaulting him.

"There was a debate over a viral video showing portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharani Padmini placed on washroom doors at a banquet hall in Sikri in Haryana. During the debate, I raised the issue of how BJP leaders regularly indulge in insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said.

"During the programme, I received a call from our Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal. Immediately after the debate, I stepped outside to return his call. While speaking on the phone, Damgude and those with him began hurling abuses me. They asked me why I got angry after he (Damgude) spoke against Sapkal," Pawar added.

Pawar alleged Dagmude asked him why he was speaking against the BJP and also pointed to the pistol strapped at the latter's waist.

"When I told them I was not scared of such threats, they slapped me and assaulted me," Pawar claimed.

Swargate police station senior inspector Yashwant Nikam said a complaint has been received from Pawar and the process of registering an offence is underway.

Meanwhile, Harshwardhan Sapkal condemned the alleged attack on Pawar.

With blessings of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the "reign of goons" is spreading in the state, Sapkal said.

"Home Minister Fadnavis should not harbour such elements," the Maharashtra Congress chief said in a social media post.

Damgude must be arrested, Sapkal demanded. PTI SPK BNM