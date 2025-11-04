Cong leader and his supporters join BJP in Latur

Latur, Nov 4 (PTI) Former vice president of Latur District Central Cooperative Bank and Congress leader Nathsingh Deshmukh, along with his several supporters, joined the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar and MLA Ramesh Karad.

The move has come as a major setback for the Congress party in Latur rural ahead of the upcoming elections.

"For several years, I was not active in the Congress party. Because of this, my supporters kept urging me to make a decision. I felt that the development works for my people should continue. Finally, I decided to join the BJP. The party has given a Zilla Parishad ticket to my wife from the Katgaon circle in Latur tehsil," Nathsingh Deshmukh told PTI on Monday. PTI COR NSK