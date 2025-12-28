Cong leader Bajwa targets AAP govt over 'rising' crime in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 28 (PTI) Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday lashed out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of presiding over a "complete collapse" of law and order while misleading Punjabis with "hollow" claims of strong policing and record enforcement.

The leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly claimed that Punjab is witnessing "an alarming rise in targeted killings, extortion rackets and gangster dominance, exposing the utter failure of the AAP government to protect lives and property".

"Criminals are emboldened, gangs dictate terms, and businesses operate under fear. This is the real face of governance under Bhagwant Mann," he further claimed in a statement here.

Pointing out that Mann also holds the charge of home ministry, Bajwa said there was no excuse left for deflection or denial.

"When police morale is at its lowest, when snap suspensions are used as cosmetic cover-ups, and when criminals roam freely, responsibility lies squarely with the home minister himself," he asserted.

Bajwa also said Punjab's youth continues to be devastated by rampant drug abuse despite tall claims of action.

"Drugs remain easily available on the ground, and organised traffickers operate without fear. Enforcement exists only on paper," Bajwa said.

"Punjabis don't need propaganda or numbers. They need safety, rule of law and accountable governance. What we are witnessing today is not mismanagement -- it is a complete abdication of responsibility by Bhagwant Mann at the highest level," he alleged. PTI CHS SKY SKY