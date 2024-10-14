Cong leader booked on BJP man's complaint for showing doctored video of Amit Shah

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress leader Atul Londhe was booked on Monday for allegedly showing a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a debate on a television news channel, a Mumbai police official said.

A Delhi police probe at the time had found that the video was doctored.

Shah's comments, made in a poll rally in Telangana, about ending reservations for Muslims were edited to sound like he was advocating abolition of all forms of reservation, including that for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Londhe has been booked under section 353(3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of BJP leader Rupesh Malasure for allegedly spreading fake information, the Santacruz police station official said.

"As per the complainant, he came across this act of Londhe while checking some old clips pertaining to political debates. As per the complainant, Londhe had shown a clip on his mobile phone during the TV debate. Malasure has said spreading such misinformation could create law and order issues in society," the official informed. PTI ZA BNM