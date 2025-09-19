Cong leader Chennithala moves privilege motion against CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday filed a breach of privilege motion against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for allegedly providing false information in the Assembly.

Chennithala alleged that Vijayan, while replying to the adjournment motion moved by MLA Roji M John on police atrocities in the state, misled the House by stating that 144 police personnel were dismissed for serious offences between 2016 and now, without providing evidence or details.

The former home minister argued that Vijayan's statement was "entirely false" and aimed at distorting facts.

He claimed that most dismissed personnel were absent from duty or on long leave, not necessarily serious offenders.

The motion highlights inconsistencies in Vijayan's statements, including cases where police officers accused of serious crimes still hold key positions.

Chennithala said he has requested the Speaker's permission to proceed with the privilege motion, accusing Vijayan of deliberately misleading the Assembly.