Cong leader Deepender Hooda seeks fair probe into allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG

Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) Haryana Congress leader and newly elected MP from Rohtak Deepender Hooda on Saturday demanded a fair investigation into the allegations of irregularities in medical entrance exam NEET-UG. Raising concerns about the authenticity of the national exam, he said the government should ensure that the guilty are not spared.

People have completely lost faith in the examination system under the BJP's rule, Hooda alleged in a statement.

"The candidates who appeared for the exam (NEET-UG) have alleged that candidates of an examination centre got 720 out of 720 marks, this raises doubts," he said while demanding a high-level inquiry into the matter.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that the increase in cut off and number of toppers in the NEET-UG reflect the competitive nature of the exam and maintained that the test's integrity has not been compromised.

The clarification came amid allegations of irregularities NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) -- conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad -- and inflation of marks.

Maintaining transparency and probity of competitive examinations is the first responsibility of a government and the agencies conducting the examinations, Hooda said.

"These irregularities directly hit the hardwork, dreams and future of lakhs of students for years," he said.

Students prepare for competitive examinations with great expectations, but when there are irregularities in the examination, all their hopes are shattered, the Congress leader said.

In its clarification, the NTA had also said, "The concerns raised by the candidates through the writ petitions (in courts) and representations about loss of examination time was ascertained and 1,563 candidates were compensated for the loss of time, and the revised marks of such candidates vary from -20 to 720 marks." "Amongst these, the score of two candidates also happens to be 718 and 719 respectively due to compensatory marks," it had said.

Senior Congress leader and newly elected MP from Sirsa Kumari Selja alleged that in the BJP's rule, paper leaks, fraud and corruption have become an integral part of exams.

The NEET exam results have revealed yet another "failure" of the BJP government, she said.

"The Narendra Modi government is deceiving the youth of the country and playing with their future. The fact that seven candidates from the same centre scored 720 out of 720 points raises questions about the exam results," she said in a statement.

Selja said a high-level investigation committee under the supervision of the Supreme Court should be formed for a fair probe into the matter so that meritorious and talented students can get justice.

She said the Congress has demanded an immediate high-level investigation under the supervision of the top court in view of the allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG.