Cong leader EVKS Elangovan should read Gandhiji's writings on beef, says Annamalai

Chennai, May 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Monday said Congress leader EVKS Elangovan 'insisting on beef' demonstrates the extent to which the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee has moved away from Gandhiji's ideology.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters, Annamalai said people have a right to choose and eat whatever they desire but cannot force others to prepare a particular kind of food when they visit a particular place as guests.

The background to the Saffron party state chief's remark could be traced to Tamil Nadu Congress's recent announcement of a protest in front of the BJP headquarters here to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on Odisha temple keys vis-a-vis Tamil Nadu.

Annamalai had then said that his party would provide food to protesters and also present them a book on the 'betrayal' of Tamils by the DMK and Congress. In a retort, senior leader of the grand old party, Elangovan, asked the Tamil Nadu BJP chief to prepare non-vegetarian food including beef.

Advertisment

Against this background, Annamalai said: "We will provide lunch to protesters. Have a good meal." Further, he said they (Congress) cannot, however, insist on a particular variety and Elangovan should once peruse Mahatma Gandhi's writings on beef.

"I have no right to tell you to not eat beef. Choosing food is your individual right. But, you cannot force me...you have no right to tell me to cook beef for you." The BJP leader wondered whether putting forth a demand to cook beef does not amount to being autocratic.

Elangovan insisting on beef demonstrates the extent to which the Tamil Nadu Congress has moved away from Gandhiji's ideology.

Advertisment

Answering other questions, the BJP leader referred to what he termed as 'unacceptable' comments made years ago by Chief Minister M K Stalin (over some Hindu wedding rituals) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan (on Hindu temples).

When the state government has recently given sanction to prosecute him for recalling an event of the 1950's related to DMK founder CN Annadurai, Annamalai wanted to know why no similar action was initiated against Stalin and Thirumavalavan.

"So, a debate should only be a debate," he said. PTI VGN ROH