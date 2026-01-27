Cong leader Gowda, arrested for ''abusing'' official, sent to14 days'' judicial custody

Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) Congress leader Rajeev Gowda, arrested for "abusing and threatening" Shidlaghatta City Municipal Council Commissioner Amrutha Gowda, was sent to 4 days judicial custody on Tuesday.

Rajeev Gowda was on the run after police registered a case of intimidation and abusing a government officer and interrupting government work. He was arrested from Kerala on Monday.

The accused was produced before the Shidlaghatta Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) on Tuesday. The Court ordered his 14 days' judicial custody.

Rajeev Gowda had threatened Amrutha Gowda with dire consequences and used expletives against her over the phone on January 12 for removing a banner with his photo from a busy junction in Shidlaghatta town.

Since the banners were life threatening for the commuters, Amrutha Gowda ordered it removal, which enraged Rajeev Gowda.

Pained by the incident, Amrutha narrated her ordeal with the media and also made the telephonic conversation public on January 14.

The entire town, including the Municipal employees and officers, came in support of the commissioner and took out a march in the town and staged a sit-in demonstration.

The opposition BJP and JD(S) slammed the government for the incident.

Based on Amrutha Gowda's complaint, police registered an FIR against Rajeev Gowda.

Rajeev Gowda had unsuccessfully contested the 2023 Assembly election from Shidlaghatta segment on the Congress ticket.