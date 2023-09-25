Cong leader holds dharna against suspension of licence of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP): Former Congress MLC Deepak Singh on Monday held a dharna at the office of the Chief Medical officer (CMO) to protest the decision to suspend licence of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital here and lack of facilities in other hospitals in the district.

Singh alleged that while the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital has been closed, doctors and staff are negligible in other government district hospitals, Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres.

"There are no testing machines, if there is a machine somewhere then there is no operator, in such a situation, the common person in Amethi has been left to die due to lack of resources. The BJP government closed the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital out of jealousy but did not improve its government hospitals," he claimed.

The license of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital was suspended and the facility was sealed following the death of a woman patient who was admitted there for a minor operation on September 14. Her husband claimed that she was given an overdose of anaesthesia, which worsened her condition and ultimately led to her death.

The issue of licence suspension has taken a political turn and also become a topic of discussion in Amethi with the patients facing problems due to the lack of medical facilities in the district.

Sanjay Gandhi Hospital is run by the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust, Delhi.

Singh is holding an indefinite "satyagraha" under the banner of the "Amethi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti" against the move.

Hundreds of local Congress leaders and workers, including Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, were present at the dharna.

Samajwadi Party MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh also condemned the closure of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

The hospital, he said, should be kept above politics.

"Stopping the treatment facilities that were available to the people is against public interest," he added.

The management of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital has decided to move court against the suspension of its licence.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi and Congress state president Ajay Rai had written separate letters to Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath respectively over suspending the hospital's licence, requesting them to reconsider the decision.