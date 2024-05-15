Cong leader Hooda targets BJP govt in Haryana, says it doesn't have any work to show

Ambala, May 15 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday attacked the ruling BJP in Haryana, saying it neither has any work to show nor any plan for the future, and exuded confidence that the people of the state will vote for his party in the Lok Sabha polls.

Voting for all the 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth round of the seven-phase of general election on May 25. "On one hand, the Congress is asking for votes in the name of development and welfare schemes, while on the other, the BJP is asking for votes without any work to show. They also do not have any plan for the future," Hooda said while campaigning for Congress' Ambala (Reserve) Lok Sabha seat candidate Varun Chaudhary.

Hooda, who is the leader of opposition in the Haryana assembly, said the people of the state will vote for the party that has given legal guarantee to MSP for crops and "not for a party in whose government farmers got lathis and bullets".

"They will vote for the Congress, which has promised employment, and not for the party that has made Haryana infamous for record-breaking unemployment, and even facilitating the youth to work in war-zone Israel," he said, targeting the BJP.

Targeting the Haryana government over the law and order situation in the state, he said people are going to vote not for fear and crime but for guarantee of security.

The Congress leader during his programmes appealed to people to vote for his party. State Congress president Udai Bhan and senior leader Nirmal Singh were accompanying Hooda.

Addressing a public gathering, Hooda claimed that there is anger among the youth over unemployment.

"The youth is convinced that they have no future in the country under the BJP government. That's why every second youth wants to go abroad...Congress wants to make Haryana a state from where no youth is forced to migrate from the country... (It will do it) by providing them employment opportunities in the state," he stated.

While addressing the gathering, Chaudhary said thousands sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom and to bring democracy.

"There cannot be any place for dictatorship in this country. The time has come to teach a lesson to the BJP which crushed the voices of every section of society, including farmers, labourers, employees, sarpanches and traders," he said.

Chaudhary promised the people that just as he raised the voice of Mullana, the constituency he represents in the state assembly, in the same way he will raise the voice of Ambala in the Lok Sabha if elected as an MP.