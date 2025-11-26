Cong leader in Chennai to select district presidents in TN, as per reforms discussed in Gujarat meet

Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI) To set in motion the reforms discussed at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in Ahmedabad, organised on April 8-9, senior Congress leader A Saleem Ahmed arrived in Chennai to select district presidents.

Speaking to the media after he met Congress workers of the south east district of Chennai on November 26, Ahmed said he was here to have discussion with all leaders, block presidents, workers, frontal chiefs, and to select a president.

The Member of Karnataka Legislative Council said a resolution was passed during the AICC meeting in Gujarat to also give more importance to district presidents.

"District presidents will be appointed after consulting every worker. Already, we have appointed district presidents in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Telangana and Uttarakhand. In Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, it is under process,” said Ahmed.

He added that during his two-day stay in Chennai, he had visited the central and south east districts.

He said Rahul Gandhi is intending to invite the district presidents to Central Election Committee meetings, to understand the ground reality.

"After this, we will select block presidents and mandal presidents. We want to strengthen the organisation at the block level, booth level and district level," added Ahmed. PTI JR JR ADB