Cong leader Jairam Ramesh calls for 'Puthuyugam' in Kerala, says time for change has come

Kollam (Kerala), Mar 2 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said it is time for a "Puthuyugam" (new age) in Kerala, asserting that the state is ready for political change.

He was addressing a gathering in Kollam as part of the Congress party’s state-wide ‘Puthuyugam’ rally led by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

"I see the winds of change in Kerala — the first sign was that after 30 years we have a mayor in Kollam. It has taken us 30 years to break the red bastion in Kollam," he said.

Ramesh said what Kollam demonstrated in the local body elections last year would be replicated by the people of Kerala in the Assembly polls.

Recalling his tenure as Union Commerce Minister, he said he used to visit Kollam frequently as it was the centre of the cashew industry.

"Almost exactly 70 years ago, in February 1956, President Rajendra Prasad came to Kollam and laid the foundation stone for TKM College of Engineering," he said, adding that many prominent figures in India’s space technology sector studied at the institution.

"Of course, there is only one man who takes credit for all Chandrayaan missions. That’s a different story altogether," he remarked.

Ramesh said the Congress agenda focuses on the future of agriculture, industry, education, youth and jobs.

"That is why the Congress party has called this a Puthuyugam yatra," he said.

He alleged that the last 10 years of rule by the Communist Party of India (M)-led LDF had caused Kerala to slide down in various rankings.

He said the Congress was fighting with a positive, constructive and futuristic agenda to equip Kerala for the future.

"Kerala has a glorious history which is recognised. But our fight is for the future of the state," he said.

Ramesh accused the LDF of mismanagement and arrogance and alleged that the BJP’s objective in Kerala was to ensure the LDF’s victory by defeating the Congress.

"While they may give the impression of fighting nationally, in Kerala they are two sides of the same coin. The BJP provides oxygen to the LDF and the LDF provides oxygen to the BJP," he said.

He said the Congress was fighting the LDF, which he alleged was supported by the BJP in the state, and added that the party should not underestimate the challenges ahead.

However, he said the public response across Kerala had given the party confidence that the time for change had arrived.

"When the Assembly elections are held, the people of Kerala will place their trust and confidence in the Indian National Congress once again. This is a hand of social harmony and economic growth that unites society, not divides people. That is the single most important characteristic of the Congress," he said.

Senior Congress and UDF leaders were present at the event.

The ‘Puthuyugam yatra’ began a month ago from Kasaragod and will conclude in Thiruvananthapuram in the coming days. PTI TBA TBA KH