Cong leader Jeyakumar murder case: Following due scientific process of investigation, says IGP

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), May 13 (PTI) Police are probing from all angles including political enmity and financial disputes in the "suspicious death" of Congress leader Jeyakumar Dhanasingh and were following due scientific process of investigation in the case, Inspector General of Police (South Zone) N Kannan said on Monday.

Senior IPS officers were monitoring the case and ten special police teams have been formed for the investigation. The statements of Jeyakumar's relatives and also those of suspects were recorded, he said.

"This case is still in the interim stage as a suspicious death. DNA samples have been sent for analysis. And we are yet to receive the postmortem report," the IGP told reporters here.

The charred body of Tirunelveli East District Congress president Jeyakumar was found at his farmhouse in the district on May 4 with his legs tied, stoking a political controversy in the state.

A day before Jeyakumar's body was found, his son J Karuthaiah Jafrin lodged a complaint with the Uvari police stating his father went missing on May 2.

"There were no injuries on his body. There was a scrubber in the mouth. We have sent his handwritten statement and other evidence for detailed forensic analysis," Kannan said.

The investigation was being carried out presuming it to be a case of suspicious death since the preliminary report did not confirm it either as murder or suicide, he added. PTI JSP KH