Cong leader Jitendra Singh in Assam to hold meetings with party leaders

Guwahati, Jul 15 (PTI) Congress general secretary in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, arrived here on a three-day visit aimed at bolstering the party's organisational strength and expanding outreach among the public.

Upon his arrival at the airport, Singh was welcomed by state party president Bhupen Kumar Borah and other prominent leaders, according to a party spokesperson. Shortly after, Singh, accompanied by Borah and other leaders, proceeded to Mayong in Morigaon district to meet flood-hit people.

"Besides Singh and Borah, leader of opposition in the state Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, several MLAs and other leaders took stock of the flood situation," the spokesperson added.

The visit is primarily to take stock of the party’s presence at the grassroots level, strengthen organisational base and prepare for the future, he said.

The AICC general secretary is scheduled to return to Guwahati in the evening, where he will attend a meeting with party leaders.

Singh will also hold a series of meetings with leaders and office-bearers of the party’s different wings and formations on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, the state in-charge will meet top functionaries of the party before returning to New Delhi in the evening, he added. PTI SSG SSG MNB