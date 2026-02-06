Cong leader Karti Chidambaram dismisses reports of friction within DMK-led alliance

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram on Friday dismissed reports of friction within the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, asserting that the INDIA bloc remains cohesive under the leadership of the Dravidian major in the state.

Addressing reporters here, the Sivaganga MP clarified that the bloc's composition and seat-sharing arrangements are typically settled well before elections and should not be seen as a point of contention.

"Before the elections, the number of parties in the alliance and other details are settled. It is wrong to suggest otherwise," he said.

He also addressed recent debates surrounding the release of a book that has caused unease in political circles. Responding to claims that the work was not officially "released," Karti argued that the definition of a release has evolved in the digital age.

"They say the book has not been released. Releasing a book doesn't necessarily mean it has to be printed. Today, even a post on X, Facebook, or Instagram constitutes a release. Printing is not an absolute necessity," he said, referring to former Army chief M M Naravane's 'unpublished memoir' in which he has referred to the India-China conflict of 2020.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was disallowed by the chair in the Lok Sabha from quoting an article based on the excerpts of the book in the floor of the House.

Chidambaram further alleged that certain "bitter truths" contained in the printed copies of the book were causing discomfort to some.

"There is a printed copy of the book. Some truths are bitter to them, and they do not want these bitter truths to come out. That is why they are raising such procedural points," he added.

Reaffirming the party's commitment to the current coalition ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, Chidambaram stated that the Congress remains firmly within the alliance.

"The DMK leads the alliance at the Tamil Nadu level, and we want this alliance at the national level as well," the MP noted. PTI JR JR SA