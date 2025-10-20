Cong leader mocks BJP over protest against Muslim women offering namaz at Shaniwar Wada

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Monday said the BJP 's action of sprinkling cow urine at the iconic Shaniwar Wada in Pune as part of a protest against Muslim women offering namaz there makes one want to slap his or her forehead in disbelief.

In an X post, Sawant said Shaniwar Wada even housed Mastani.

"It was the Peshwa sardars themselves who removed the Chhatrapati's flag and hoisted the Union Jack. If those women invoke the name of the Almighty at such a place, it starts hurting your stomachs. Has anyone stopped you from sitting there and meditate," he asked in the post.

Sawant said the Shaniwar Wada hosts Peshwa-era dargahs.

The Peshwas had no issue with it, he pointed out.

Referring to the brutal assassination of young Peshwa Narayanrao at the site, Sawant said people from Pune still say they can hear cries of "Uncle, save me" coming from the Wada.

"So, invoking the Almighty's name is good, why don't you chant 'Ram Ram' yourselves," Sawant asked.

"So much has happened in that Shaniwar Wada that, by your logic BJP folks, the entire Wada should actually be washed with cow urine. That way, the public will also realize just how regressive your mindset is," the Congress leader added.

A viral video showing a group of Muslim women offering namaz inside the historic Shaniwar Wada complex in Pune sparked protests on Sunday.

Some Hindu outfits led by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni performed a symbolic "purification" of the spot by sprinkling cow urine and reciting prayers. PTI MR BNM