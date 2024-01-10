Cong leader Modhwadia questions top brass' decision not to attend Ayodhya event

Ahmedabad, Jan 10 (PTI) Congress leader from Gujarat Arjun Modhwadia on Wednesday said the party should have refrained from taking the "political decision" of not to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Lord Ram is a subject of faith and trust for the people of the country, the former state Congress chief said.

"Bhagwan Shri Ram is worshiped as God in India. This is a subject of trust and belief of people of India. @INCIndia should have stayed away from taking such a political decision," he posted on X.

Congress earlier in the day announced that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had "respectfully declined" the invitation to attend the ceremony on January 22.

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the motive behind the inauguration of an "incomplete" temple by BJP and RSS leaders. PTI PD KRK