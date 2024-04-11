Cong leader Muttemwar writes to EC over agitation by BJP activists near his Nagpur home

Nagpur, Apr 11 (PTI) Congress leader Vilas Muttemwar has written a letter to the Election Commission seeking action against BJP activists for holding an agitation in front of his Nagpur home, calling the stir illegal and violation of the Model Code of Conduct in place for the Lok Sabha elections.

The April 5 agitation also violated prohibitory orders enforced in the area where his residence is located, the former Union minister said.

Muttemwar, in his letter to the EC, said as a Congress member he has been actively participating in election campaign of party candidate from Nagpur Lok Sabha seat Vikas Thakre and addressing poll meetings in his support.

The Congress leader said he came to know from media persons that activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were planning an agitation in front of his residence for some statements made by him during the election campaign.

"Around 6.30 pm on April 5, around 40 members the BJP came in groups and assembled at Shankar Nagar Square near my residence, right in front of police personnel. They had a banner in their hands highlighting the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, one of the wings of the BJP.

"They created nuisance and ruckus on road. They raised slogans abusing me and used foul language towards me and my political party. The said karyakartas/members also burnt my effigy and thereby miserably failed to comply with the order issued by the Nagpur police commissioner under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure," he said.

The incident was recorded on camera and its videos are currently being circulated on social media, Muttemwar said.

The Congress leader, in the letter to the poll panel, said persons creating ruckus in front of his home are clearly visible in the videos uploaded on social media, and demanded appropriate action against them. PTI CLS RSY