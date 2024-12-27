Cong leader Narayanasamy mourns Manmohan Singh's death; hails his legacy in foreign policy

Puducherry Dec 27 (PTI) Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday.

In his condolence message, Narayanasamy, who was Minister of State in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh, also recalled his association with the departed leader.

The foreign policy and objective approach of the late former Prime Minister earned encomiums from several countries, including the US and Russia. The country's economy scaled greater heights during Manmohan Singh's ten-year tenure as Prime Minister, said Narayanasamy adding, that the country's economy achieved an 11.5 per cent growth under Manmohan Singh's leadership.

"Farmers, youth, industrialists, and other sections greatly benefited from the practical policies of Manmohan Singh," former CM of Puducherry stated.

The late leader's roles as Governor of the Reserve Bank and Finance Minister had significantly contributed to the vibrant growth of the country’s economy. Foreign investments were abundant due to the cordial relations Manmohan Singh maintained with several countries.

"The death of Manmohan Singh is a big loss for the country. I feel the loss, as Manmohan Singh guided me when I was the Minister of State in his cabinet. I express my deep sorrow and grief over his demise," Narayanasamy said. PTI CORR SSK ROH