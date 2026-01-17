Cong leader Patole seeks return to ballots for Maharashtra ZP, Panchayat Samiti polls

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Nana Patole has demanded that upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Maharashtra be conducted using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs), citing declining public trust in the electoral process.

Elections to 12 ZPs and 25 panchayat samities will be held on February 5.

In a letter addressed to the State Election Commissioner as well as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Patole said the recently concluded elections to 29 municipal corporations had exposed serious flaws in the process, reflected in the extremely low voter turnout.

"The low turnout is not just voter apathy but a sign of growing mistrust in the electoral process. Several states have opted for ballot paper-based elections for local bodies to maintain public confidence and avoid disputes," said Patole, a former Maharashtra Congress president.

Questioning the continued use of EVMs in Maharashtra, Patole asked why the state alone was insisting on them and "for whose benefit".

He alleged large-scale discrepancies in voter lists, leading to electors being forced to search for polling booths for hours, thousands of whom returned without exercising their franchise.

Patole termed these serious indicators of administrative failure by the Election Commission.

Patole also pointed out that VVPAT machines were not used in the municipal elections, depriving voters of the chance to verify their votes.

The ink applied on voters' fingers was easily removable, raising concerns over the credibility and transparency of the polling process, he further claimed.

"These issues pose a serious threat to democracy. Doubts over the impartiality and efficiency of the Election Commission could have long-term consequences," the senior Congress leader claimed.

Calling Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections the backbone of grassroots democracy, Patole urged the authorities to respect public sentiment and hold them using ballot papers to restore faith in the system.

The BJP emerged as the biggest party in the polls to 29 municipal corporations, results of which were announced on Friday. The BJP won 1,425 out of 2,869 seats to emerge as the single largest party in more than a dozen civic bodies.

The Congress won a total of 324 seats. It managed significant victories in Bhiwandi, where it won 30 seats, Chandrapur 27, and Latur 43, though ended up with a dismal 15 seats in Mumbai. PTI MR BNM