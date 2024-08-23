Cong leader Ragini Nayak attacks Maharashtra govt, BJP over Badlapur, Kolkata crimes

Nagpur, Aug 23 (PTI) Congress leader Ragini Nayak on Friday slammed the Maharashtra government and the Bharatiya Janata Party for the sexual assault case in a Badlapur school and the rape-murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On August 11 and 12, two minor girls were sexually assaulted by a sweeper inside a school in Badlapur in Thane district, resulting in massive protests in the area, which saw train services being disrupted for more than 10 hours.

The rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor at the Kolkata medical facility on August 9 has triggered nationwide outrage, leading to resident doctors of several states going on strike over the past one week.

Nayak attacked the Eknath Shinde government for the delay in filing an FIR in the Badlapur incident, adding that the probe moved ahead only after the people held street protests. She pointed out that the Bombay High Court too admonished the police for its inaction.

"Had the Maharashtra government been sensitive, it would not have tried to cover up the incident. It even painted the opposition's demand for a thorough probe as theatrics. The school in question has some BJP leaders on the board," Nayak alleged.

She also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat for their "silence" on the Badalpur and Kolkata incidents.

The BJP and RSS have "anti-women mentality", the All India Congress Committee spokesperson alleged, adding they speak about "nari shakti" in their speeches but keep mum when such horrific crimes take place.

She also asked when the state government will pass the Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment Bill) 2020.

Both Houses of the state legislature had passed Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill 2020, and the Special Court & Machinery for Implementation of Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law 2020 three years ago when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power. PTI CLS BNM