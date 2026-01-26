Cong leader Rajeev Gowda arrested for 'abusing' Shidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner

Bengaluru, Jan 26 (PTI) Congress leader Rajeev Gowda, who is accused of "abusing and threatening" Shidlaghatta City Municipal Council Commissioner Amrutha Gowda, was arrested from Kerala on Monday, Chikkaballapura Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey said.

"Yes. We have arrested him. We will share more details tomorrow," Chouksey told PTI.

Rajeev Gowda had threatened Amrutha Gowda with dire consequences and used expletives against her over the phone on January 13 for removing a banner with his photo from a busy junction in Shidlaghatta town.

Pained by the threatening, Amrutha narrated her ordeal with the media and also made the conversation public on January 14.

The entire town, including the Municipal employees and officers, came in support of the commissioner and took out a march in the town and staged a sit-in demonstration.

The opposition BJP and JD(S) slammed the government for the incident.

Based on Amrutha Gowda's complaint, police registered an FIR against Rajeev Gowda.

Rajeev Gowda had unsuccessfully contested the 2023 Assembly election from Shidlaghatta segment on the Congress ticket.

After the FIR, the Congress leader went at large. On Monday, he was arrested from Kerala. PTI GMS KH