Cong leader Ramesh Chennithala's anti-drug campaign first phase ends

Kochi, Nov 4 (PTI) The first phase of the anti-drug campaign led by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala concluded here on Tuesday with a ‘padayatra,’ in which thousands of people, including prominent persons from all walks of life participated.

Social activists, artists, and political leaders took part in the march, accompanied by musical performances.

School and college students lined up for the march in which personnel of the Navy, Coast Guard and other paramilitary forces were also present.

The anti-drug campaign had started from Kozhikode beach and crossed 13 districts in the first phase to reach the seashore here on Tuesday, Chennithala said in a release here.

He said the campaign has the record of being the longest fight against drugs in the history of Kerala.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly V D Satheesan flagged off the walk against drugs at Marine Drive.

In his speech, Satheesan said Kerala was fast becoming the capital of drug trade where any type of drug is available in every nook and corner.

Due to the lack of effective enforcement, drug carriers and networks are multiplying in the state, he alleged.

Satheesan said the arrival of drugs should be prevented at its source. There should be a proper policy and action by the police and excise to check the menace, he said.

Chennithala said the second phase of the anti-drug campaign will begin soon in all the constituencies in the state. At the end of the walk here, he administered the anti-drug pledge to the marchers at the Durbar Hall grounds.