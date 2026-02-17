Cong leader Randhawa writes to Centre flagging presence of chief secy, DGP at Punjab govt event

Chandigarh, Feb 17 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday objected to the presence of the Punjab chief secretary and the DGP at an anti-drug event organised by the AAP government in Moga, saying it raised “grave legal and constitutional questions”.

In a letter to Union minister Jitendra Singh, Randhawa said, “When officers of such senior rank are seen on stage that unmistakably bears the features of a partisan platform, it creates a perception of alignment that is incompatible with the standards expected of the All India Services.” On Monday, the opposition parties in Punjab questioned the presence of the chief secretary (K A P Sinha) and the DGP (Gaurav Yadav) at the AAP government's event in Moga, which rival leaders termed a “rally”, accusing the Bhagwant Mann government of politicising the bureaucracy.

“I write to place on record a matter of serious institutional concern relating to an event held at Moga, which was projected as part of the state's campaign against drugs," Randhawa said in the letter dated February 16.

“While the stated theme of the programme pertained to the state's anti-drug efforts, the character of the gathering, by all visible indications, was that of a political rally organised by the Aam Aadmi Party.

“The repeated display of party flags and insignia, partisan sloganeering by the audience, and the presence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as the chief guest lent the function a distinctly political complexion. Senior AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, were also present on the dais,” the Gurdaspur MP said.

He also claimed that it was widely noted that Kejriwal's concluding remarks expressly cast the event in political terms, ending with an appeal/hope directed towards the party's political objectives.

“Quite apart from the content of any individual speech, such framing at the culmination of the programme is a strong indicator that, in protocol and substance, the event functioned as a partisan political platform rather than a neutral governmental programme,” Randhawa alleged.

The chief minister of Punjab was also present in what appeared to be a “political capacity”, Randhawa claimed.

“In this backdrop, the presence and reported participation of the serving chief secretary of Punjab and the DGP on the said platform raises grave legal and constitutional questions,” he said.

Randhawa also said that members of the All India Services were governed by the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

“Rule 5 explicitly prohibits participation in political activities and public association with political parties,” he said.

“The doctrine of political neutrality of the permanent civil service is foundational to our constitutional architecture and to the credibility of the state's administrative machinery,” Randhawa added.

When officers of such senior rank are seen on a stage that unmistakably bears the features of a partisan political platform, it creates a perception of alignment that is incompatible with the standards expected of the All India Services, Randhawa claimed.

He added that such developments, if left unexamined, risk eroding public confidence in the impartiality of the civil service and the police, blurring the distinction between the state and the ruling party and undermining the principle of administrative neutrality that safeguards democratic governance.

“A factual report should be sought from the Punjab government on the precise nature of the event, and the role played therein by the chief secretary and the DGP,” he said.

It should be examined whether their participation was consistent with the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, and if any action is warranted under the applicable disciplinary framework, Randhawa said.

“The strength of our democratic system rests upon a clear separation between political platforms and the permanent civil service. That line must remain inviolate,” he added.

The AAP government on Monday held an event on its anti-drug drive, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh-2.0', at Killi Chahlan village in Moga, where members of the village defence committee were present.

The event was attended by Kejriwal, Chief Minister Mann, Cabinet ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary K A P Sinha and DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Sinha and Yadav also addressed the event. PTI SUN ARI ARI