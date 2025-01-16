Cong leader Sandeep Dikshit's defamation complaint: Court notice to Atishi, Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) A court here on Thursday issued notice to Chief Minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh on a criminal defamation complaint filed by former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal said the matter was at the stage of cognisance and as per law, Atishi and Singh were to be given the opportunity of being heard.

The judge directed the AAP leaders to file a reply by January 27, when the court will further hear the matter.

"Matter is at the stage of cognisance and in compliance of the first proviso to section 223 BNSS, the proposed accused persons are to be given the opportunity of being heard. Accordingly... let notice be issued to both proposed accused persons returnable for January 27, 2025," the judge said.

According to the defamation complaint, Atishi and Singh "deliberately caused harm to the goodwill of Dikshit", "tarnished his image" and "defamed" him.

It claimed that at a press conference on December 26, Atishi and Singh accused Dikshit of having colluded with the BJP to receive crores of rupees and get the campaign for Delhi Assembly election funded by the saffron party.

Dikshit is contesting the Delhi assembly polls against former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat.