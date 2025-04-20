Cong leader Sapkal claims farmer couple committed suicide; targets govt policies

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal has claimed that a young farmer couple in Parbhani committed suicide and blamed the government's "anti-farmer" policies for their death.

Due to the falling prices of agricultural products, the debt burden on farmers is increasing. In addition, the "false promise" of farm loan waiver has made the indebted farmers even more disappointed, Sapkal further claimed in a post on X on Saturday night.

This is a terrible "deception" committed by the Devendra Fadnavis government on farmers, the Congress leader charged.

The suicide of Sachin Balaji Jadhav and his seven months pregnant wife Jyotsna Sachin Jadhav, a young farmer couple from Malsonna (Parbhani), is a "murder", Sapkal alleged and blamed the government's "anti-farmer" policies for their death.

"I condemn the government for taking the lives of farmers," he said. PTI MR GK