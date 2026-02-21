Cong leader Satheesan denies allegations over 'wreath protest' at Kerala health minister's residence

Kochi, Feb 21 (PTI) Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan on Saturday rejected allegations that he had instructed the Youth Congress workers to stage a "wreath protest" at the residence of Health Minister Veena George over a surgical lapse incident, saying such actions were not the practice of the grand old party.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said it was not his job to direct anyone to place a wreath at the houses of ministers.

He was responding to George's allegation that Satheesan gave instructions to "attack her residence" and create violence.

"That is not our means of agitation. And my job is not to instruct anyone to place wreaths at the houses of ministers," Satheesan told reporters here.

He alleged that activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), had previously broken into the premises of his official residence, Cantonment House, and his private residence in Paravur, causing damage.

He also accused the Left workers of destroying pots with plants at his official residence and assaulting visitors at his private house.

Satheesan sought to know whether those incidents were carried out on the instructions of the ministers.

He also alleged that instead of initiating action against the attackers, police had then registered non-bailable cases against those present inside the house and those who had come to submit representations at the time.

Earlier in the day, George alleged that the Congress was trying to win the upcoming Assembly elections through "heinous" methods and the "attack" against her official residence in Thiruvananthapuram was an example.

"Kerala should listen to this. The attack against my residence was carried out as per the direction of Opposition leader V D Satheesan," she alleged.

The minister also accused the opposition of deliberately tarnishing the government systems and treatment facilities to boost the private monopolies invested in the state health sector.

Youth Congress workers stormed George's residence in Thiruvananthapuram and placed a wreath there in the morning demanding her resignation in the surgical lapse incident that happened at the Vandanam government medical college in Alappuzha years ago.

According to police officials, only three police guards were present at the official residence of the minister when the protesters arrived in the morning, and so they were unable to stop them.

The protesters later staged a dharna in front of the minister's residence, holding black flags and chanting slogans against George.

After protesting at George's house, the Congress workers later attempted to disrupt a programme attended by the minister at Town Hall in Pathanamthitta by raising slogans against her. PTI LGK KH