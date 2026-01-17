Cong leader seeks Mumbai unit chief Gaikwad’s resignation over poor poll show; gets party notice

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) A day after the Congress logged its historically lowest tally in the Mumbai civic polls, chronic factionalism resurfaced on Saturday, with a demand being raised for the resignation of the city unit president Varsha Gaikwad on moral grounds.

However, Mumbai Congress chief spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the party’s performance was satisfactory, considering the “adverse” circumstances under which the polls were held.

Gaikwad has come under fire after the Congress’s tally tumbled to 24 from 31 seats it had won in the 2017 elections to the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Congress didn’t ally with Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents in the polls. It tied up with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), RSP, and RPI (Gavai) to contest 152 seats. However, the allies drew a blank.

In the high-stakes elections, the BJP wrested control of the BMC from Uddhav Thackeray, ending his family’s three-decade-old dominance in the cash-rich civic body.

The BJP won 89 seats, and Shiv Sena won 29. In the Opposition camp, Shiv Sena (UBT) managed 65, and MNS won six seats. The AIMIM bagged 8 seats, the NCP 3, the Samajwadi Party 2, and the NCP (SP) got just one seat.

Former Mumbai Congress president and MLC Bhai Jagtap demanded that Gaikwad quit on moral grounds.

“When candidates were selected, I was told that tickets were distributed based on a survey. I didn’t object that time, but when I asked for the survey, it wasn’t shown to me,” he told PTI Videos, stressing that the Congress’s performance was a historical low.

On Saturday, the Congress issued a show cause notice to Jagtap, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, terming his remarks a violation of party discipline.

In the notice issued by AICC secretary U B Venkatesh, who is in charge of Mumbai and Konkan region, Jagtap has been asked to explain within seven days why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him for allegedly demanding Gaikwad's resignation through public and media platforms.

The notice said the party viewed Jagtap's statements with "serious concern" as they were made in the open media and public forums, and were widely circulated through electronic media.

"Such statements are in clear violation of the established norms, discipline, and ethical framework of the Indian National Congress. Matters relating to organizational functioning, leadership, and internal differences are required to be raised strictly within the party's internal forums and not through public or media platforms," the notice said.

It further stated that the conduct undermined the party's collective leadership, damaged its public image and created avoidable confusion and indiscipline at a time when unity and organisational strength were of paramount importance.

The Congress warned Jagtap that failure to submit a satisfactory reply within the stipulated time would compel the party to proceed further in the matter without any further reference to him.

The notice was issued in the interest of maintaining organisational discipline, unity and the dignity of the party, it added.

Speaking on the issue earlier, Mumbai Congress chief spokesperson Sawant called the party’s performance satisfactory, saying their workers fought with determination and secured “victories” despite pressure from the ruling alliance.

He alleged that the ruling Mahayuti, led by the BJP, used the police, administration and election machinery to its advantage and resorted to “inducement, intimidation and division”.

“Despite this, Congress workers did not lose courage and fought resolutely,” he said.

“While the number may not be very large, the success is satisfactory and morale-boosting. It gives us energy to fight again with renewed strength. We will analyse the results and focus on strengthening the party organisation in the coming period,” Sawant added.

Accusing the BJP of weakening opposition parties, Sawant claimed that attempts were made to poach candidates, split parties, and block financial support to rivals. “Even in such an unethical political environment, Congress workers stood firm and fought,” he said.

Referring to ‘Operation Lotus’, Sawant said the fear of defections has now spread to the BJP’s own allies. “Due to this fear, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is reportedly having to hide his Shiv Sena party’s newly elected corporators,” he claimed.

Responding to a question on the alliance with the VBA, Sawant said allegations against the Congress were incorrect. He said seats were offered to the Vanchit alliance, but candidates were not available in some areas, leading to friendly contests in a few wards. “With better planning from both sides, the outcome could have been better,” he said.

Another senior party leader said in 2017 the Congress had won 31 seats.

Another senior party leader said in 2017 the Congress had won 31 seats.

Over the last few years, 10 party corporators, including the leader of opposition Ravi Raja, switched sides, leaving only 21 with the party.