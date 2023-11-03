Cong leader shot at in Jharkhand's Hazaribag in land dispute case, condition critical: Police

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Nov 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary (OBC cell) Prakash was critically injured after being shot at by armed men at Canary Hill Road in Korra here on Friday evening in an alleged land dispute case, police said.

Prakash, who also owns a coaching centre, had gone to oversee the progress of a construction work over a piece of land he had purchased when assailants led by one Ashok Sao, a land mafia, fired at him following an altercation, DSP (HQ) Rajiv Kumar said.

Prakash was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi where his condition is stated to be critical, the officer said.

Police have arrested Sao, but five of his accomplices managed to escape.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and launched a manhunt to apprehend the other culprits.

The victim’s friends claimed that Prakash had earlier requested Korra police to provide security apprehending a threat to his life but nothing was done. PTI COR BS MNB